Decoding T-Mobile US's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $198,270, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $166,130.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $270.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 462.67 with a total volume of 184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.5 $16.7 $17.5 $270.00 $70.0K 400 40 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.25 $33.45 $34.25 $260.00 $54.8K 110 0 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $255.00 $41.0K 7 51 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $20.25 $19.4 $19.75 $240.00 $39.5K 4 20 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.25 $11.25 $230.00 $33.9K 728 30

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with T-Mobile US, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US With a volume of 1,619,452, the price of TMUS is down -0.5% at $257.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days. Expert Opinions on T-Mobile US

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $271.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $268. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for T-Mobile US with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

