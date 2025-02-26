Decoding Sweetgreen's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sweetgreen.

Looking at options history for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,203,413 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $274,561.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $45.0 for Sweetgreen, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sweetgreen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sweetgreen's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Sweetgreen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.95 $2.85 $2.85 $20.00 $308.1K 683 1.1K SG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.95 $2.8 $2.85 $20.00 $284.4K 683 2.1K SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.3 $11.3 $15.00 $226.5K 246 200 SG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $24.00 $217.2K 170 1.0K SG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $94.9K 1.4K 13

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sweetgreen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Sweetgreen Trading volume stands at 3,091,252, with SG's price up by 3.61%, positioned at $23.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Sweetgreen

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $44.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Sweetgreen, targeting a price of $43. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sweetgreen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

