Decoding Sweetgreen's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Sweetgreen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $250,030, and 6 are calls, amounting to $262,457.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $45.0 for Sweetgreen over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sweetgreen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sweetgreen's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Sweetgreen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.0 $3.29 $41.00 $163.1K 83 512 SG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.9 $2.75 $2.89 $40.00 $86.8K 2.2K 321 SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.16 $41.00 $61.7K 390 3.2K SG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $41.00 $49.3K 390 2.9K SG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.9 $11.6 $11.85 $40.00 $41.4K 301 35

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

In light of the recent options history for Sweetgreen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sweetgreen With a volume of 3,351,690, the price of SG is up 1.15% at $42.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sweetgreen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.