Decoding Starbucks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,388,257, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $119,665.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $82.5 to $145.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $82.5 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.25 $7.7 $8.24 $100.00 $1.2M 0 1.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.05 $97.50 $37.8K 5.8K 78 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $100.00 $33.6K 1.2K 42 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.95 $100.00 $33.3K 1.2K 84 SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $12.8 $11.9 $12.4 $100.00 $31.0K 45 0

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Trading volume stands at 1,850,383, with SBUX's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $98.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Expert Opinions on Starbucks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

