Decoding Starbucks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $187,455 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $448,197.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $145.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Starbucks stands at 3625.78, with a total volume reaching 1,311.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Starbucks, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $20.0 $19.55 $19.9 $95.00 $198.9K 14.0K 101 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $21.05 $19.7 $20.0 $95.00 $100.0K 14.0K 151 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.88 $1.8 $1.85 $96.00 $61.6K 1.0K 341 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.59 $99.00 $53.8K 264 14 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.98 $2.92 $2.92 $100.00 $52.6K 12.8K 260

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks With a volume of 1,740,486, the price of SBUX is up 1.54% at $98.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.4.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $99. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $117. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

