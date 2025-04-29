Decoding Spotify Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,007,907, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,596,947.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $690.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 459.77 with a total volume of 7,296.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $690.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $25.0 $24.95 $25.0 $540.00 $347.5K 24 300 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $132.2 $130.05 $132.2 $690.00 $171.8K 2 14 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $60.0 $53.0 $53.0 $500.00 $159.0K 88 30 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $25.0 $24.95 $25.0 $540.00 $107.5K 24 0 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $25.0 $24.95 $25.0 $540.00 $105.0K 24 130

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology

With a trading volume of 1,737,979, the price of SPOT is down by -6.41%, reaching $559.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $654.0.

* An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $660. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $625. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $665. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $680. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Spotify Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

