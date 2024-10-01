Decoding Schlumberger's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $200,361 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,344,243.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $52.5 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Schlumberger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Schlumberger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $52.5, over the past month.

Schlumberger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.41 $0.35 $0.41 $45.00 $253.2K 358 10.2K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.76 $0.67 $0.76 $47.50 $228.0K 6.2K 66 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.72 $0.71 $0.72 $41.00 $83.5K 166 925 SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.62 $0.57 $0.57 $52.50 $74.0K 7.5K 1.3K SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.89 $2.88 $2.88 $42.50 $57.6K 5.4K 1.6K

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Schlumberger, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Schlumberger's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 10,233,041, the price of SLB is up by 2.94%, reaching $43.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. Expert Opinions on Schlumberger

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.1.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DBS Bank lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Schlumberger with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

