Decoding Schlumberger's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $313,837, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,175.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $50.0 for Schlumberger over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Schlumberger's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Schlumberger's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Schlumberger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.28 $1.24 $1.25 $42.50 $78.7K 1.4K 670 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $40.00 $59.6K 3.3K 400 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $47.50 $46.5K 7.5K 152 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.73 $2.71 $2.73 $45.00 $37.9K 1.4K 151 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.25 $47.50 $35.1K 178 86

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Schlumberger's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 13,291,077, the SLB's price is up by 0.02%, now at $45.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

