Decoding Sarepta Therapeutics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 10 option transactions on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), with a cumulative value of $1,406,765. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 75,425.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $150.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sarepta Therapeutics options trades today is 202.75 with a total volume of 1,563.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sarepta Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $29.0 $25.5 $28.35 $110.00 $708.7K 211 503 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $29.0 $25.1 $28.0 $110.00 $140.0K 211 253 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $28.6 $24.8 $27.7 $110.00 $138.5K 211 150 SRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $27.7 $24.8 $27.7 $110.00 $138.5K 211 100 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $28.9 $24.8 $27.7 $110.00 $138.5K 211 0

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sarepta Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Sarepta Therapeutics Currently trading with a volume of 281,481, the SRPT's price is down by -0.07%, now at $127.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Sarepta Therapeutics

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $162.8.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $166. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $128. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics with a target price of $179. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $166.

