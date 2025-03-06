Decoding Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $862,880, and 2 were calls, valued at $81,500.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $310.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 257.0 with a total volume of 1,835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $27.45 $25.85 $25.85 $240.00 $183.5K 532 71 RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $27.2 $26.05 $26.68 $240.00 $133.4K 532 121 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $26.65 $26.05 $26.65 $240.00 $133.2K 532 171 RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $26.95 $26.35 $26.63 $240.00 $132.8K 532 271 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.95 $25.75 $25.75 $240.00 $128.7K 532 381

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Royal Caribbean Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 917,790, the price of RCL is down -3.0% at $224.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $291.67.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $295. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $330. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Loop Capital upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

