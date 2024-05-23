Decoding Roku's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $252,604 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $284,110.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $95.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.65 $55.00 $115.3K 0 99 ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.4 $7.15 $7.26 $65.00 $58.0K 889 81 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.76 $0.75 $0.75 $57.00 $43.0K 1.2K 866 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.2 $13.9 $14.08 $50.00 $42.2K 526 30 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $32.75 $30.9 $32.7 $90.00 $39.2K 104 12

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roku, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Roku's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,741,575, with ROKU's price down by -1.79%, positioned at $57.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $69.4.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $50. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $52. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Roku with a target price of $105. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Roku with a target price of $75. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

