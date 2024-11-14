Decoding Robinhood Markets's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $77,597, and 8 were calls, valued at $855,450.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $40.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $24.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.14 $30.00 $414.1K 16.8K 2.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.55 $8.45 $8.45 $24.00 $253.5K 5.8K 400 HOOD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.21 $0.13 $0.13 $31.00 $38.9K 9.6K 3.1K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.85 $7.7 $7.74 $25.00 $38.7K 7.6K 51 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $32.00 $38.6K 364 78

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,315,120, the price of HOOD is up by 0.41%, reaching $32.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

