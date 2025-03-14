Decoding Rivian Automotive's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RIVN usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 13 options transactions for Rivian Automotive. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 61% being bullish and 30% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 12 are puts, valued at $1,267,885, and there was a single call, worth $36,010.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $15.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.43 $1.41 $1.43 $11.00 $220.9K 1.9K 2.7K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $15.00 $156.0K 8.0K 600 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $15.00 $156.0K 8.0K 0 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $15.00 $129.1K 8.0K 900 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $14.00 $124.0K 1.0K 1

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,381,038, the RIVN's price is up by 1.32%, now at $10.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days. Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $16. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $10. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $17. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

