Decoding Pinterest's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $657,391 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $134,038.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $31.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $5.99 $30.00 $176.2K 2.1K 1.2K PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.9 $5.95 $30.00 $167.1K 2.1K 567 PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.9 $5.95 $30.00 $102.9K 2.1K 750 PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.85 $5.9 $30.00 $77.8K 2.1K 132 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.05 $6.25 $30.00 $62.5K 483 202

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Pinterest, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest Currently trading with a volume of 4,316,115, the PINS's price is up by 0.12%, now at $28.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days. Expert Opinions on Pinterest

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $44.666666666666664.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $48. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $45. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $41.

