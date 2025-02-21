Decoding Philip Morris Intl's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $399,644, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $814,288.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $165.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.15 $1.0 $1.05 $160.00 $76.6K 1.0K 897 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.0 $0.8 $0.8 $145.00 $64.1K 709 927 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.0 $9.6 $9.8 $150.00 $58.8K 1.4K 4 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.2 $6.8 $7.1 $165.00 $56.0K 1 0 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.3 $9.1 $9.3 $145.00 $55.8K 2.1K 87

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heated tobacco product.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Philip Morris Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Philip Morris Intl Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,491,113, the PM's price is up by 1.53%, now at $153.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.67.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

