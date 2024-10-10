Decoding Philip Morris Intl's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,880, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $323,222.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $130.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Philip Morris Intl stands at 1119.5, with a total volume reaching 1,188.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Philip Morris Intl, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.9 $13.1 $130.00 $62.8K 81 50 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.3 $115.00 $50.2K 2.5K 129 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.3 $9.4 $115.00 $47.0K 2.5K 279 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.4 $9.4 $115.00 $47.0K 2.5K 279 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.5 $9.4 $9.4 $115.00 $47.0K 2.5K 179

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Philip Morris Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Philip Morris Intl Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,378,848, the PM's price is down by -0.03%, now at $120.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.66666666666666.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

