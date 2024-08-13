Decoding PayPal Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PYPL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for PayPal Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,250, and 11 calls, totaling $6,988,218.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $80.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $18.25 $17.6 $18.0 $65.00 $5.3M 13.0K 40 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.31 $70.00 $1.1M 1.3K 3.5K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.59 $1.58 $1.59 $67.50 $187.7K 8.5K 3.4K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $70.00 $81.4K 449 1.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.25 $7.0 $8.2 $77.50 $58.2K 239 72

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings Trading volume stands at 2,760,693, with PYPL's price up by 2.71%, positioned at $65.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $85. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $80. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80. In a positive move, an analyst from Bernstein has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.