Decoding Palo Alto Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $963,653, and 22 were calls, valued at $4,345,075.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $190.0 for Palo Alto Networks, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palo Alto Networks stands at 1214.7, with a total volume reaching 18,644.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palo Alto Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $190.00 $1.0M 773 2.4K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.6 $29.0 $29.0 $170.00 $812.0K 2.1K 1.0K PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.0 $28.0 $29.0 $170.00 $718.3K 2.1K 578 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.2 $29.0 $29.0 $170.00 $385.7K 2.1K 722 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $135.00 $384.7K 89 952

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks

Trading volume stands at 2,207,563, with PANW's price up by 2.34%, positioned at $163.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $195.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Hold, setting a new price target at $156. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for PANW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold

