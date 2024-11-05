Decoding Palo Alto Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $155,490, and 7 are calls, amounting to $334,164.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $430.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $430.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $81.0 $77.4 $81.0 $300.00 $81.0K 560 10 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $65.0 $61.65 $65.0 $430.00 $65.0K 0 10 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $118.3 $115.15 $115.7 $250.00 $46.2K 37 0 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $45.8 $44.95 $45.8 $360.00 $45.8K 37 5 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $45.95 $45.3 $45.3 $360.00 $45.3K 37 25

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks Currently trading with a volume of 88,149, the PANW's price is up by 0.74%, now at $363.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $419.2.

* An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $380. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $450. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $410. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $435. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $421.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

