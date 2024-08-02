Decoding Palo Alto Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $555,395 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $405,699.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $370.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 649.62 with a total volume of 273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $28.8 $25.55 $25.55 $330.00 $171.1K 298 38 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $79.15 $76.5 $79.15 $270.00 $158.3K 247 0 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $24.7 $22.3 $22.3 $330.00 $73.5K 298 4 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $62.75 $60.95 $62.2 $250.00 $62.2K 279 10 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.0 $41.65 $46.0 $300.00 $55.2K 579 12

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palo Alto Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks Trading volume stands at 516,498, with PANW's price down by -4.51%, positioned at $301.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $352.5.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $380. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

