Decoding Palantir Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 43 are puts, for a total amount of $2,786,907, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $255,801.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $100.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $47.5 to $100.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.85 $1.77 $1.77 $60.00 $221.2K 223.3K 26.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $9.7 $9.45 $9.45 $86.00 $216.4K 1.3K 288 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $60.00 $195.6K 1.7K 3 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.0 $2.96 $3.0 $80.00 $163.2K 12.6K 3.0K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.35 $1.31 $1.26 $60.00 $157.5K 223.3K 22.0K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 53,627,149, the price of PLTR is down by -13.87%, reaching $72.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 William Blair Upgrades Underperform Market Perform Mar 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.