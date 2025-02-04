Decoding Palantir Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 569 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 89 are puts, for a total amount of $6,743,731 and 480, calls, for a total amount of $56,790,653.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.0 and $150.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 5213.67 with a total volume of 3,420,814.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $150.00 $497.8K 0 3.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $105.00 $227.9K 2.0K 7.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $110.00 $176.8K 6.1K 7.9K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $2.08 $2.03 $2.05 $100.00 $136.1K 144 53.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $17.55 $17.4 $17.47 $85.00 $124.1K 14.7K 6.3K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies With a volume of 160,609,411, the price of PLTR is up 21.81% at $102.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $72. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

