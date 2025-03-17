Decoding Oscar Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OSCR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Oscar Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 89%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,624,761, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $257,420.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $15.0 for Oscar Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oscar Health stands at 816.33, with a total volume reaching 173,385.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oscar Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $15.00 $167.3K 1.5K 1.7K OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.55 $2.4 $2.5 $15.00 $136.1K 1.5K 4.3K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $10.00 $98.4K 54 260 OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.55 $1.95 $2.5 $15.00 $94.0K 1.5K 2.6K OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.85 $3.0 $15.00 $90.0K 1.7K 501

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Oscar Health's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,752,678, the OSCR's price is down by -2.04%, now at $12.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. Expert Opinions on Oscar Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oscar Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

