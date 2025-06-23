Decoding Oracle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 48 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $778,670, and 38 are calls, amounting to $6,689,721.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $260.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.9 $26.6 $26.6 $200.00 $904.4K 8.4K 1.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.35 $30.15 $30.1 $200.00 $903.1K 2.0K 914 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.45 $26.7 $26.82 $200.00 $804.6K 8.4K 1.0K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.0 $30.35 $30.35 $200.00 $743.5K 2.0K 1.1K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.65 $26.1 $26.1 $200.00 $522.0K 8.4K 1.6K

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

With a trading volume of 7,052,519, the price of ORCL is down by -0.55%, reaching $204.04.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $179.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $186. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Oracle with a target price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ORCL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.