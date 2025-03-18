Decoding Oracle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $1,654,655, and 7 were calls, valued at $464,275.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $180.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $11.2 $11.37 $150.00 $1.5M 2.0K 1.4K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.7 $7.5 $7.55 $155.00 $113.2K 2.1K 309 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.65 $7.35 $7.55 $155.00 $112.4K 2.1K 159 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.07 $150.00 $61.4K 2.4K 593 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.1 $2.95 $3.02 $150.00 $57.3K 2.4K 393

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oracle With a volume of 1,178,603, the price of ORCL is down -2.16% at $150.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $205. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $220. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Oracle with a target price of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.