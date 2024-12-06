Decoding Oracle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,154,873, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,677,892.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $230.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oracle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oracle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.35 $6.05 $6.26 $210.00 $281.7K 1.2K 793 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $53.5 $52.9 $53.32 $150.00 $266.6K 1.3K 50 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $2.9 $2.85 $2.85 $175.00 $206.6K 1.5K 980 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.85 $37.0 $39.05 $190.00 $195.2K 107 50 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.15 $17.9 $18.15 $205.00 $181.4K 223 100

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has more than 400,000 customers in 175 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Oracle With a volume of 6,956,769, the price of ORCL is up 3.11% at $192.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. What The Experts Say On Oracle

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $201.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $165. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oracle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.