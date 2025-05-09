Decoding Okta's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Okta. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $147,300, and 5 are calls, amounting to $243,420.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $127.0 for Okta during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Okta's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Okta's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $127.0, over the past month.

Okta Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $120.00 $93.0K 1.5K 106 OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.5 $19.15 $19.15 $125.00 $51.7K 204 27 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.7 $18.6 $18.7 $105.00 $46.7K 1.3K 25 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.15 $9.0 $9.15 $120.00 $36.6K 1.5K 158 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.2 $12.8 $13.2 $120.00 $35.6K 571 0

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

In light of the recent options history for Okta, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Okta

Currently trading with a volume of 308,627, the OKTA's price is down by -1.23%, now at $119.27.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Okta

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Okta with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

