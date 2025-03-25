Decoding Oklo's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $237,400, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $376,458.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 496.11 with a total volume of 3,846.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $26.00 $141.9K 867 365 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.25 $1.0 $1.25 $25.00 $93.7K 715 750 OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.0 $33.85 $33.85 $60.00 $67.7K 271 20 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.34 $2.06 $2.06 $32.50 $64.4K 62 1 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.64 $1.52 $1.52 $30.00 $60.8K 618 902

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo Trading volume stands at 6,705,766, with OKLO's price down by -7.08%, positioned at $28.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

