Decoding Oklo's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $662,618.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $15.0 for Oklo during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oklo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oklo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.0 $6.68 $5.00 $100.4K 485 180 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.35 $1.5 $10.00 $75.0K 8.4K 2.0K OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.6 $2.45 $2.45 $10.00 $61.2K 8.4K 5.5K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.13 $12.50 $58.0K 2.5K 2.3K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.15 $12.50 $53.5K 4.5K 973

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? With a volume of 13,500,351, the price of OKLO is up 12.25% at $11.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Oklo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oklo, targeting a price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.