Decoding NVIDIA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $272,128, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,870,883.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $170.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $0.31 $0.3 $0.3 $147.00 $296.9K 38.6K 16.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.15 $19.95 $20.03 $150.00 $184.2K 37.3K 4 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $3.0 $2.99 $3.0 $145.00 $180.0K 24.3K 3.4K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.25 $16.1 $16.18 $160.00 $148.8K 25.2K 3 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $142.00 $94.0K 12.5K 225

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA With a trading volume of 24,247,626, the price of NVDA is down by -0.03%, reaching $145.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $171.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

