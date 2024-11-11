Decoding Novo Nordisk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $401,684, and 14 were calls, valued at $675,514.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $200.0 for Novo Nordisk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novo Nordisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novo Nordisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.28 $2.19 $2.25 $125.00 $112.3K 6.6K 702 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.7 $10.65 $10.65 $115.00 $93.7K 1.1K 100 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.65 $13.5 $13.6 $100.00 $85.6K 1.1K 78 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $36.25 $35.95 $35.95 $145.00 $71.9K 11 20 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.37 $2.26 $2.37 $120.00 $70.6K 9.7K 632

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Novo Nordisk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Novo Nordisk With a trading volume of 3,829,487, the price of NVO is up by 1.72%, reaching $109.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What The Experts Say On Novo Nordisk

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $158.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Novo Nordisk, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

