Decoding Northrop Grumman's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NOC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Northrop Grumman. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 58% bullish and 16% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,000, and 11 calls, totaling $729,282.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $510.0 for Northrop Grumman, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Northrop Grumman's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Northrop Grumman's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.0 $10.6 $14.0 $500.00 $201.6K 551 101 NOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $37.7 $36.4 $36.4 $440.00 $120.1K 58 33 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.0 $10.0 $12.0 $500.00 $110.4K 551 100 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $62.6 $56.0 $61.0 $420.00 $61.0K 21 2 NOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.5 $7.5 $7.5 $500.00 $45.4K 116 0

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a diversified defense contractor providing aeronautics, defense, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces autonomous and piloted aircraft such as Global Hawk drones and the new B-21 bomber. Defense systems makes artillery and missile ammunition and guidance systems, missile defense systems, and conducts maintenance and upgrades on numerous military aircraft. Mission systems creates and integrates a variety of radar, navigation, and communication systems for avionics, weapons control, and countermeasures on a range of platforms from helicopters to destroyers. Finally, space systems produces satellites, sensors, space structures, and manufactures long-range missiles and rocket motors.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Northrop Grumman, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Northrop Grumman Trading volume stands at 51,923, with NOC's price up by 4.37%, positioned at $461.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Northrop Grumman

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $565.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $565.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

