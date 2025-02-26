Decoding NIO's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NIO. Our analysis of options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $300,035, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,042,675.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $10.0 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.66 $0.64 $0.65 $6.00 $193.0K 2.4K 3.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18 $8.00 $140.0K 13.3K 5.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.47 $0.35 $0.46 $5.00 $116.5K 81.3K 8.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.47 $0.45 $0.47 $5.00 $116.5K 81.3K 16.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.37 $0.36 $0.36 $5.50 $108.3K 4.7K 3.8K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NIO, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 53,045,268, the price of NIO is up by 9.09%, reaching $4.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About NIO

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4.7.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

