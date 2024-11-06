Decoding NIO's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NIO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for NIO. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 89% bullish and 5% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $56,202, and 18 calls, totaling $1,532,034.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $17.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.33 $1.85 $2.33 $5.00 $233.4K 45.6K 1.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $17.00 $225.7K 13.1K 5.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.78 $1.75 $1.78 $5.00 $151.1K 45.6K 6.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.78 $1.75 $1.77 $5.00 $146.9K 45.6K 5.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.77 $1.77 $1.77 $5.00 $107.5K 45.6K 3.2K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 64,729,005, with NIO's price down by -5.11%, positioned at $5.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. What The Experts Say On NIO

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

