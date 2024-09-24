Decoding Nike's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $156,820, and 6 were calls, valued at $328,609.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $79.0 and $120.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 1770.67 with a total volume of 4,277.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $79.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.63 $0.62 $0.64 $88.00 $126.8K 3.4K 3.5K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $27.45 $25.65 $27.5 $110.00 $68.7K 95 25 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.2 $3.05 $3.2 $85.00 $64.0K 2.3K 519 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.7 $13.8 $100.00 $53.8K 907 90 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $79.00 $38.8K 913 41

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,836,512, the price of NKE is up by 1.95%, reaching $87.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. Expert Opinions on Nike

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.4.

