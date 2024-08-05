Decoding NextEra Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NextEra Energy. Our analysis of options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $233,735, and 3 were calls, valued at $166,297.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.54 $2.53 $2.54 $80.00 $76.2K 30.7K 616 NEE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.0 $0.94 $1.0 $60.00 $71.4K 3.0K 6.5K NEE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.35 $80.00 $68.3K 427 93 NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $2.39 $2.1 $2.27 $80.00 $56.9K 1 0 NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.4 $5.35 $5.4 $80.00 $39.4K 598 73

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

NextEra Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,151,858, with NEE's price down by -2.44%, positioned at $77.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Expert Opinions on NextEra Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $94. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $75. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $72. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $83.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NextEra Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.