Decoding Monolithic Power Systems's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in MPWR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for Monolithic Power Systems. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 0% being bullish and 60% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $553,035, and there was a single call, worth $46,580.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $470.0 and $800.0 for Monolithic Power Systems, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Monolithic Power Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Monolithic Power Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $470.0 to $800.0, over the past month.

Monolithic Power Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $218.3 $209.1 $213.02 $800.00 $127.8K 103 15 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $166.0 $156.0 $163.67 $750.00 $81.8K 14 5 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $117.5 $109.0 $117.5 $700.00 $58.7K 25 10 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $116.0 $111.1 $116.0 $700.00 $58.0K 25 15 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $117.5 $107.5 $115.0 $700.00 $57.5K 25 5

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Current Position of Monolithic Power Systems Currently trading with a volume of 386,024, the MPWR's price is up by 0.56%, now at $580.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Monolithic Power Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $887.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $660. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $950. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $950. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $975.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

