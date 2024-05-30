Decoding MongoDB's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 62 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $2,465,602 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,239,111.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $400.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $58.75 $54.25 $56.43 $290.00 $169.2K 254 152 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $57.75 $52.5 $55.15 $290.00 $165.4K 254 42 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $32.8 $31.75 $32.15 $335.00 $164.4K 67 103 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $6.65 $5.9 $6.65 $352.50 $164.3K 1 249 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $20.95 $20.95 $20.95 $310.00 $155.0K 5 99

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,690,424, the MDB's price is down by -5.53%, now at $315.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $467.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $465. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $470.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

