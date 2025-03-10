Decoding Moderna's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $295,190, and 11 were calls, valued at $528,166.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $140.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 3103.07 with a total volume of 1,821.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $93.8 $93.35 $93.54 $130.00 $93.5K 12 10 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.3 $6.05 $6.3 $40.00 $83.1K 2.1K 154 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.0 $8.65 $9.0 $45.00 $81.9K 528 91 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.35 $9.15 $9.35 $60.00 $73.8K 1.0K 82 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $8.4 $8.0 $8.25 $45.00 $57.7K 2.9K 128

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Moderna Trading volume stands at 7,873,478, with MRNA's price up by 2.89%, positioned at $36.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.25.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $40. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $34. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $45. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

