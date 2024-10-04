Decoding Mobileye Global's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MBLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Mobileye Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,333,493, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $136,473.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $20.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mobileye Global stands at 6772.88, with a total volume reaching 42,170.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mobileye Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.85 $1.7 $1.7 $12.00 $510.3K 42.6K 6.0K MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $12.00 $270.7K 42.6K 10.5K MBLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $12.00 $137.3K 42.6K 12.0K MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.2 $1.15 $1.15 $10.00 $120.1K 1.3K 1.0K MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.7 $20.00 $96.8K 2.2K 943

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mobileye Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Mobileye Global Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,126,285, the MBLY's price is up by 4.12%, now at $12.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mobileye Global

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.333333333333332.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $14. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mobileye Global

