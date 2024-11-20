Decoding Microsoft's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $468,781 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $513,015.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $480.0 for Microsoft during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $480.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $224.55 $222.65 $224.55 $200.00 $314.2K 173 4 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $82.95 $78.45 $81.17 $480.00 $121.7K 18 15 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.75 $7.75 $7.75 $410.00 $109.2K 7.5K 16 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.95 $4.8 $4.93 $415.00 $98.7K 3.1K 1.0K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.95 $16.75 $16.95 $365.00 $81.3K 999 0

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microsoft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Microsoft Trading volume stands at 2,124,214, with MSFT's price down by -1.1%, positioned at $413.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Microsoft

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $508.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

