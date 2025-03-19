Decoding Meta Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,140,277, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $384,158.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $700.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 $575.00 $193.9K 3.7K 1.3K META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $7.8 $7.55 $7.67 $575.00 $103.3K 3.7K 2.8K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $590.00 $96.0K 2.4K 674 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $575.00 $94.0K 3.7K 1.8K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.35 $7.35 $575.00 $88.3K 3.7K 1.5K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 632,526, the META's price is up by 0.16%, now at $583.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $710.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $710.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

