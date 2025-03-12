Decoding Meta Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 89 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,601,486 and 60, calls, for a total amount of $6,191,760.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $320.0 to $990.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $320.0 to $990.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $37.45 $37.15 $37.15 $600.00 $371.5K 473 416 META PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $29.8 $28.45 $29.1 $655.00 $334.6K 1.5K 66 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.6 $26.95 $27.6 $645.00 $317.4K 1.6K 45 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.8 $21.2 $21.8 $635.00 $250.7K 1.6K 192 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $21.7 $21.1 $21.1 $645.00 $242.6K 999 120

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,488,631, the price of META is up by 2.1%, reaching $618.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $935.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Strong Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $935.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

