Decoding Meta Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 59 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,154,122, and 39 were calls, valued at $4,876,072.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $640.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $186.85 $185.25 $186.55 $500.00 $708.8K 200 150 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $150.0 $149.0 $149.79 $450.00 $299.5K 334 76 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $148.95 $148.45 $148.75 $450.00 $223.1K 334 51 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $24.55 $23.7 $24.4 $570.00 $195.2K 508 667 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $29.95 $29.65 $29.95 $590.00 $179.7K 3.5K 86

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 5,289,902, the META's price is down by -0.83%, now at $586.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $665.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $675. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $811. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $620. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $585. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $635.

