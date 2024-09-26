Decoding Meta Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,170, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $872,582.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $420.0 and $810.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 3169.86, with a total volume reaching 59,884.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $420.0 to $810.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.0 $34.0 $34.01 $700.00 $231.2K 10.4K 93 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $460.00 $153.4K 1.6K 432 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $570.00 $96.6K 2.9K 3.8K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.0 $33.7 $34.0 $700.00 $85.0K 10.4K 93 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $570.00 $84.9K 2.9K 4.2K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 663,266, the META's price is up by 0.95%, now at $573.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

