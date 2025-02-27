Decoding Merck & Co's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,435 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,203,898.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $95.0 for Merck & Co during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Merck & Co stands at 8273.17, with a total volume reaching 10,621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Merck & Co, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.75 $3.5 $3.5 $90.00 $443.5K 12.3K 2.5K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $90.00 $351.0K 12.3K 1.2K MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.35 $90.00 $234.5K 10.7K 2.0K MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.73 $1.7 $1.72 $95.00 $49.3K 6.3K 823 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.6 $11.25 $11.6 $85.00 $46.4K 307 20

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Merck & Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,348,312, the price of MRK is up by 0.87%, reaching $90.16. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $108.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

