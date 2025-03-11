Decoding McDonald's's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for McDonald's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,040,300, and 3 are calls, amounting to $96,196.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $275.0 and $335.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 549.5 with a total volume of 5,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $275.0 to $335.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.0 $2.86 $3.0 $302.50 $360.0K 245 2.1K MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $2.88 $3.1 $302.50 $248.0K 245 931 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.65 $5.4 $5.4 $310.00 $85.8K 1.5K 234 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $8.0 $7.5 $8.0 $320.00 $76.8K 739 141 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.61 $2.22 $2.61 $275.00 $48.2K 44 491

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,815,535, the MCD's price is down by -2.63%, now at $308.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Expert Opinions on McDonald's

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $330.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on McDonald's with a target price of $335. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $316. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $350. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for McDonald's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.