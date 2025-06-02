Decoding Marvell Tech's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $456,319, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,116,627.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.92 $1.87 $1.87 $85.00 $275.2K 1.5K 400 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.79 $1.74 $1.74 $70.00 $174.1K 3.6K 1.2K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $60.00 $149.4K 2.0K 490 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.2 $6.95 $7.15 $100.00 $143.0K 974 230 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.87 $1.6 $1.87 $85.00 $74.8K 1.5K 400

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,649,966, with MRVL's price up by 1.87%, positioned at $61.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 87 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $85. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $90.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy

