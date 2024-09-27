Decoding Marriott Intl's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marriott Intl. Our analysis of options history for Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $760,957, and 5 were calls, valued at $169,571.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $300.0 for Marriott Intl, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marriott Intl options trades today is 83.57 with a total volume of 3,515.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marriott Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Marriott Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $240.00 $338.1K 226 663 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $5.8 $5.8 $240.00 $308.0K 226 1.3K MAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.9 $10.1 $10.9 $240.00 $81.7K 20 75 MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.9 $108.5 $110.9 $150.00 $55.4K 24 5 MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $240.00 $33.0K 226 1.3K

About Marriott Intl

Marriott operates 1.7 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2023, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, premium 42%, select service was 46%, midscale 1%, and other 1%. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 97% of total rooms as of Dec. 31, 2023. North America makes up 63% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marriott Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Marriott Intl's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,235,041, the price of MAR is up by 0.93%, reaching $253.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marriott Intl

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $264.5.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $267. * An analyst from Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $262.

