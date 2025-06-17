Decoding MARA Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $81,840, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $150,275.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $11.0 to $30.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MARA Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MARA Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

MARA Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.15 $3.28 $16.00 $32.8K 784 0 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $11.00 $32.4K 140 80 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $0.85 $0.84 $0.84 $15.00 $29.4K 2.8K 592 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $0.82 $0.76 $0.83 $15.00 $29.0K 651 1.0K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.97 $0.96 $0.96 $30.00 $28.8K 17.9K 300

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MARA Holdings

With a volume of 4,339,969, the price of MARA is down -3.46% at $14.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $19. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

